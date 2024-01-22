The United States and the United Kingdom sanctioned key figures in the Hamas and Palestinian jihad financial networks

These people will be banned from entering British territory and any property they own in this country will be confiscated, Foreign Affairs notes (Reuters/Abed Omar Kusini).

The British government reported this Monday that The United Kingdom and the United States have imposed restrictions Coordinated with key figures in the organization’s financial network Hamas and of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ, in English), which will cut off the flow of funds to these terrorist groups.

According to a statement from the Foreign Office, the five figures are: Zuhair Shamlakha major Hamas financier through his Al Mutahadoun currency company; Ahmed Sharif Abdullah Odehan operator of Hamas’s financial network; Ismail BarhoumMember of the organization’s political office in Gaza; Hassan Al-WardianHamas leaders in the West Bank region; Jameel Yusuf Ahmed AlianamProminent member of PIJ in Gaza.

According to the Foreign Affairs note, these people will be banned from entering British territory and any property they have in this country will be confiscated.

“These sanctions send a clear message to Hamas: the United Kingdom and our partners are committed to ensuring there is no place to hide for those who finance terrorist activities,” the British Foreign Secretary said in the statement. David Cameron.

“To achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, Hamas can no longer remain in power or be able to threaten Israel. “By disrupting the financial networks that drive Hamas operations, including in Iran, these sanctions support that important objective,” Cameron said.

The note underlines that the UK is committed to working with its allies to address Iran’s destabilizing activities in the Middle East, including its long-term support for terrorist and terrorist groups.

According to the Foreign Office, Zuheer Shamlakh took advantage of digital currencies to pursue Big money from Iran to Hamas Before the tragic attacks carried out by that terrorist organization on Israeli territory on October 7.

In addition, the United States on Monday imposed Ban on Iraqi airline fly Baghdad and its CEO accused of aiding Iran’s military wing and a fifth round of sanctions imposed on Hamas for cryptocurrency abuse following the October 7 attack on Israel.

In new sanctions, Treasury Department says fly Baghdad and CEO Bashir Abdulkadhim Alwan Al-Shabbani Has provided support to Iran’s military wing and its groups Representative In Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

The Under Secretary of the Treasury said, “Iran and its proxies have sought to abuse regional economies and use seemingly legitimate businesses to facilitate and finance their attacks.” Brian E. Nelson, it’s a statement. “The United States will continue to disrupt Iran’s illicit activities aimed at undermining stability in the region.”

Sanctions block access to US assets and bank accounts and prevent targeted individuals and companies from doing business with Americans.

Fly Baghdad denied the US allegations and said it would take legal action to seek compensation for losses caused by the sanctions “as it is clear that the decision was based on misleading and inaccurate information and cannot be enforced under the law.” Is.”

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control also designated three leaders and supporters of Iran-aligned militias in Iraq, Kata’ib HezbollahAs well as a company that, they say, transfers and launders money for the organization.

(With information from EFE and AP)