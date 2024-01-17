12 tricks to update your WiFi and get faster internet

most of routers Now use dual-band technology to broadcast on 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies. If your configuration router Allows you to do this, you may prefer one or the other for some devices: the 5 GHz band will provide you with a faster Internet connection, although its range is shorter than that of the 2.4 GHz band. We recommend that you leave both frequencies activated, as older devices usually only operate at 2.4 GHz.

4. Update your router

routers They vary greatly in functionality and price. If you have inactive or slow areas in your home, you probably need to change where and how far your Wi-Fi broadcasts. If you have a larger home, this will probably be better for you. router It can be combined with “repeaters” that emit signals at locations farthest from your location. Smaller homes and apartments can make do with a simpler system.

routers What we’ve tried and what we like

TP-Link Archer AX55 for $100: Our top choice for most people, the Archer AX55 offers a stable connection and good speeds.

Asus RT-AX86U 278 in $: If you’re willing to invest a little more, this is the Speed ​​Demon. Additionally, it also provides excellent coverage.

by TP-Link Archer AX21 $75: If you’re on a budget, this is our top pick. It offers reliable performance and is not too expensive.

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 for $260: If you’re a gamer, you’ll need a little more from your router than the rest of us. It’s our top pick because of its excellent coverage and tons of gaming-friendly features.

For larger homes, we recommend a mesh network, where multiple routers are installed throughout the home. Check out our guide to the best mesh systems to see all of our picks.

Mesh Network Systems We Love

Asus ZenWiFi AX6600 System for $295: Our favorite mesh system for most people, the Asus ZenWiFi has a winning combination of fast performance, impressive range, and lots of extra features.

TP-Link Deco X20 AX1800 (3-Pack) for $170: If you have a limited budget, the TP-Link Deco is the system you need. It offers good parental controls and antivirus protection while providing good coverage and performance.

Willow Mesh (3-Pack) for $116:The Willow Mesh Wi-Fi 6 isn’t a mesh system, and it’s not particularly fast, but it’s worth noting because it’s cheap. It is easy to install and use, and it offers most of the options that a normal person needs.

There’s also the Google Nest Wifi Pro, which works well, although it lacks some features of the other systems, and at $369 for a 3-pack it’s not one of the cheapest options. there are more.

5. Understanding Wi-Fi Number Soup

Wi-Fi 6 just arrived on most devices routers We’ve been testing it for a few years now, and Wi-Fi 7 is already waiting in the wings. It also has Wi-Fi 6E. What does it mean and which one should you take? Check out our guide: Wi-Fi 7 for all the details. Wi-Fi 6E’s successor, Wi-Fi 7, offers faster connections to more devices, resulting in faster internet speeds overall.

Wi-Fi 7 will help deliver higher quality video and better cloud gaming, and will help AR and VR applications that require higher performance and lower latency, with Wi-Fi 7 improving both.

6. Get a Wi-Fi extender

If messing with setting up your router seems too daunting, and you have a few dollars to spare, invest in a Wi-Fi extender or repeater. These devices plug into a free wall socket, look for a wireless Internet connection that emits router And they expand it.

These are generally easy to set up and use, and can quickly eliminate Wi-Fi dead zones in your home. Extended or repeated wireless signals will not be as strong as direct signals routerSo, again, positioning is important. Try using these devices to connect devices that don’t require high bandwidth.