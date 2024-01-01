Trays of snacks sold in megastores recalled due to Salmonella outbreak

at least Two dozen people in 14 states fell ill, including five hospitalized, from salmonella poisoning linked to the recalled meat snack trays sold at some Sam’s Club stores. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday.

New Jersey meat processing company Fratelli Beretta USA recalled this week More than 11,000 pounds of Busetto Foods brand ready-to-eat sausage meat products, Because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The meat tray is labeled “Busetto Food Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata and Dry Coppa” with lot number LO75330300. And closing date of April 27. They have EST establishment numbers. USDA inspection mark and within EST 7543B. #47967 on packaging.

The illnesses were reported between November 20 and December 18, 2023. Salmonella infection can be dangerous for young children, older people, and people with weakened immune systems.

According to the CDC, consumers should check if products are still in their refrigerator and return them to the place of purchase or throw them away.