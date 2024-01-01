Trending: Pharrell Williams breathes new life into Louis Vuitton’s Speedy bag

Since 1930, when it was created, the Louis Vuitton Speedy, formerly known as the “Express”, has been one of the most famous bags on the planet. Identifiable by its duffel shape, its monogram coated canvas and its leather handles, which acquire a patina over time, it is undoubtedly the most iconic piece of the Louis Vuitton heritage. Reinterpreted by different artists such as Stephen Sprouse, Takashi Murakami or more recently Yayoi Kusama, they have never stopped reinventing themselves. But with increasing competition in the leather goods sector, endless new products and an advanced age (after all, this model is almost a century old), Speedy sometimes has difficulty establishing itself at the forefront of the fashion landscape. That was without the trust of Pharrell Williams, who was determined to make him the star of his first collection for the luxury label.

Also read: Louis Vuitton: A monumental fashion show from Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams’ Speedy Bag Is Already Out of Stock

On June 14, 2023, six days before the unveiling of his first men’s line for Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams published a photo on his Instagram account. We see her in front of a huge advertisement for the house, in which singer Rihanna poses while pregnant with her second child, her arms full of attractively colored Speedy bags. Models that did not yet exist and that planned the launch of very special editions. The following June 20, journalists, buyers and celebrities gathered on the oldest bridge in Paris to attend the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 show. Guests included Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Zendaya, Jared Leto, Kim Kardashian, but also Rihanna. And his partner A$AP Rocky. On the catwalk, the “Happy” singer showed that she has what it takes to be a designer by revealing pieces with thoughtful tailoring and a certain creativity. Proof of this is that he also invented a new pattern combining the house’s signature checkerboard and camouflage. But what will create an instant sensation are the bags on the models’ arms. Mini or maxi, monogrammed or XXL checkered, pop color or metallic… Speedy appears in new designs that instantly get his fans nervous. The result: two days after the release, they are already out of stock, as Bernard Arnault pointed out in an interview with “Figaro”. Including a hand-painted monogram model with a gold chain and a diamond padlock, still worth one million euros.

©Spotlight

On Tuesday January 16, 2024, Pharrell Williams took over the Jardin d’Acclimatation in Paris to present his Fall-Winter 2024-2025 men’s fashion show for the French house. Emphasizing Louis Vuitton’s heritage as a historic leather goods maker, he reinterprets some iconic models, including the Keepall model, which he introduces with cow print, or the Speedy, here brought to life. In pink. This is proof that his good days are still ahead.

©Spotlight

Time to Invest in a Louis Vuitton Speedy Bag?

The new products have caused real excitement among the public, pushing Speedy – already in high demand since the collaboration between Louis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama – to the top of the current leather goods trends. Is Pharrell Williams’ Speedy a good investment? “Louis Vuitton regularly offers reinterpretations of the Speedy. Since quantities are limited, it is usually in high demand causing its price to skyrocket. The risk is that the appeal on a limited collection does not last more than a few months. May Berthelot, an expert on luxury bags and counterfeiting, explains that finds and prices initially rise before suddenly falling, making later resale difficult. On models like Pharrell, on the other hand, we can expect them to be considered valuable pieces for quite a long time, as was the case with the collaboration with Supreme. » To ensure a profitable purchase, the best option is to purchase Classic Speedy. “It’s always a good investment,” confirms May Berthelot. This is one of the iconic bags of Louis Vuitton which is continuously increasing in price. In 2008, the price of the Speedy 25 without shoulder straps was around 380 euros. Today the price of the same model is 1300 euros. In the crisis we are going through today, luxury emerges as a safe haven. By purchasing Speedy, you ensure that you get value for your money. » Those who want to take the risk can also turn to second hand, which is a more ecological and less expensive option. On second-hand platforms such as Vestiaire Collective or Vinted, you can find several dozen models, which display more or less attractive condition and price. “You have to be careful, because, since it is a bag from the 1930s, there may be bags in very poor condition or they may have a foul smell. You need to find out what year the bag was manufactured. Obviously, the newer it is, the more expensive it will be. For a very old model in average condition, I think 500 euros is a fair price. For a model in good condition and less than five years old, a reasonable price is around 1000 euros. In any case, for a good investment, I recommend choosing the Speedy with Monogram Canvas. Be careful, if the canvas is damaged or has holes, it cannot be recovered! », experts advise.