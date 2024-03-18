Trevor Bauer assured he will pitch against the Yankees with the Red Devils

The pitcher reported on his social networks the agreement reached with the scarlet team to appear on the mound next Sunday

trevor bauerFormer Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher assures he will pitch with red devil of mexico The series will be held next Sunday and Monday before the Scarlets Ninth new York Yankees at Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium.

through your account xFirst TwitterThe American pitcher announced the news and assured that he will also be part of the Scarlets organization for some games of the Mexican Baseball League regular season.

“I will campaign against Yankees On March 24 as a member of red Devils, He said, “I also agreed to pitch 5 games for the Devils between April 11 and May 8 instead of the traditional spring training period, as it is the best way to prepare to pitch.” trevor bauer In the said social network.

i will be pitching against @Yankees On March 24 as a member of @diablosrojosmx, I have also agreed to pitch 5 games for the Diablos between April 11 and May 8 in lieu of the traditional spring training period because it is the best way for me to be ready to pitch. This will help me… – Trevor Bauer (レレバーーバウアー) (@BauerOutage) 18 March 2024

“This will help me stay in shape and allow me to get into the rotation immediately if an MLB offer comes. The former Dodgers pitcher said, “I look forward to seeing you on Sunday and I look forward to showing you what Mexican baseball is all about!”

Sources close to this agreement have confirmed this espn He trevor bauer Alfredo Harp will be on the Helu diamond and that’s not the only surprise it has in store series against the yankees And for the 2024 LMB season, as they continue to work for their fans and improve the roster and shows throughout the year against and against the Manhattan Mules.

In turn, the account of red Devils From the same social network, the response was limited to welcoming him to the Mexican capital with a message: “Welcome to hell.”

trevor bauer He got his chance to play in the Major League after being selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2011 MLB Draft. He spent a year with the D-backs and then with the then-Cleveland Indians (now the Guardians). Then it happened with the Cincinnati Reds and eventually the Dodgers.

last team of bauer It was in the Japanese League, where he was with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars. He is currently a free agent and is looking for an opportunity to return to the Major Leagues, so he is hoping for a good offer from one of the organizations.

He was the Cy Young winner in 2020 and played in the 2016 World Series with Cleveland, which they lost to the Chicago Cubs in seven games. In that series, Bauer was the starter in two games, both of which he lost.

With information from Fernando Villa

What happened to Trevor Bauer during his time in the Major Leagues?

After winning the Cy Young with the Cincinnati Reds in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, Bauer signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The right-hander had 137 strikeouts and a 2.59 ERA in 107.2 innings in 2021 when he was placed on administrative leave by MLB while the league investigated a sexual assault allegation made against Bauer by a San Diego woman. Was.

Following allegations from two other women, Bauer received a 324-game suspension, which was eventually reduced to 194 games by an arbitrator. When he completed his sentence, Bauer was released by the Dodgers, who had to pay him the $22.5 million that was pending on his contract.

But although any other team could have signed him at the minimum salary for the 2023 season, no one did and Bauer ended up playing in Japan, where he had a 2.59 ERA in 24 starts, proving he could Still a better pitcher.

This winter, no one requested his services and Bauer is still waiting for a call that probably will never come.

Information from Enrique Rojas was used in writing this note