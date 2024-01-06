Tribal people, nature and the vast knowledge from which modern medicines are derived

These elements have great culturally representative meaning, however, they may also have health benefits.

said Dr. Neftali Garcia, an expert in organic chemistry with a secondary concentration in biochemistry. Photo: Medicine and Pubic Health Magazine.

This argument is made in different cultural contexts intelligent man They presented gifts to the newborn Jesus Sunlight, myrrh And Sleep, elements considered valuable at that time. Apart from their spiritual meaning, these gifts also have biological, scientific and chemical properties that are considered beneficial. Health Or with healing properties.

“I think that, like today, the aborigines of South America and North America, the people of the central regions of Africa who are in direct contact with nature, have an extensive knowledge of natural medicine, from which many medicines, ultimately artificially , that is, pharmaceutical companies use the knowledge of tribes, towns,” said Dr. Neftali Garcia, an expert in organic chemistry with a secondary concentration in biochemistry.

Dr. Garcia suggests the possibility of analyzing whether intelligent man He believed that newborns, being more susceptible to diseases, could avoid them or even find a possible cure through the use of this type of substance: “I think even more than kings. The chemist said, “They were intelligent and knew about astronomy, for they probably saw a star of extreme intensity, which, as a general rule, does not last long in the sky and is seen in certain places Is.”

optimal use of Sunlight in medicine and Health Mental

“Incense sticks release a mucilaginous smoke, they have medicinal uses, some of them relaxing, some are also used in aromatherapy, as a form of meditation, to soothe anxiety, depression or improve sleep, They help improve the immune system, blood pressure and take care of the respiratory system,” said the doctor.

benefits of myrrh to heal wounds

According to the experts myrrh It is classified as a variety derived from a waxy resin that solidifies quickly. This substance, in turn, has been seen to help stop bleeding, speed up healing, and have anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and antioxidant properties. Additionally, it is suggested to have a positive effect on the control of skin conditions such as eczema, ulcers, acne and cracked skin.

In terms of benefits for Healthalso stated that myrrh It may strengthen the immune system, especially by increasing the generation of white blood cells responsible for fighting infections. Likewise, he mentioned that it could reduce fever in an antibacterial manner, because when it was burned, myrrh It has the ability to eliminate bacteria. Additionally, it has been suggested that it may play a beneficial role in preventing hair loss.

representative meaning of Sleep As currency for humanity

Experts highlight that Sleep It has been historically recognized as a precious metal, present in limited quantities on the Earth’s surface. Furthermore, he points out that it has played the role of currency since the first records of its use and has been considered representative of value over time. “He gave medicinal products and a generic equivalent recognized in ancient times in all countries useful for purchase.”

The expert concludes that the figure of intelligent man In Puerto Rico It has an important cultural content, as evidenced by the peasant music that accompanies it. This tradition is considered as an element of unification for the population, thus going beyond political-electoral aspects.