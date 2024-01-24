Twins who were separated at birth and sold were reunited thanks to a TikTok video





Amy and Eno are identical twins, but they were torn from their mother at birth and sold to different families. Years later, they discovered each other by chance thanks to a television talent show and a TikTok video.

by bbc

As they looked back into their past, they realized they were among the thousands of babies who were stolen from hospitals and sold in Georgia, some as recently as 2005. Now they want answers.

Amy paces around in a hotel room in Leipzig, Germany.

“I’m scared, very scared,” she says nervously. “I haven’t slept all week. “This is my chance to finally get some answers about what happened to us.”

Her twin sister, Ano, is sitting on a couch, watching TikTok videos on her phone. “This is the woman who could have sold us out,” he says, gesturing with his eyes.

Anno admits that she is nervous too, but only because she doesn’t know how he will react and whether she will be able to control her anger.

This is the end of a long journey. They hope to find the missing piece of the puzzle in Germany. They are finally going to meet their biological mother.

For the past two years they have been building a picture of what happened.

And as they uncovered the truth, they realized they were not alone, there were thousands of people in Georgia who were taken from hospitals as babies over the decades and sold.

Authorities have attempted to investigate what happened, but no one has yet been held accountable.

