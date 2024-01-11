Don’t expect Ana de Armas’s Ballerina to be like Keanu Reeves’ thrilling action movies

Cuban-Spanish sensation, Ana de Armas has given many mesmerizing performances over the years and has been a part of many hit projects like É Couteaux Tires, No Time to Die, Blade Runner 2049 and many more. As if Armas’ career wasn’t already phenomenal, he’s added another film to his resume, and not just any film: it’s the John Wick universe.

Ana de Armas in The Gray Man Ballerina, a spin-off film expanding the John Wick universe, starring Ana de Armas as an assassin. However, Ian McShane shared that fans shouldn’t expect the upcoming film to be like John Wick, where the hero goes on a killing spree. McShane is quite confident and believes that fans will love the different concepts presented in the film.

There is no doubt that Keanu Reeves’ John Wick is one of the best action franchises with the most satisfying and well-choreographed fight scenes. The films keep fans on the edge of their seats as they feature jaw-dropping action sequences with a touch of humour. Fans were thrilled when Chad Stahelski shared that he wanted to expand the universe with Ballerina as the first spinoff film of the John Wick universe.

While fans believed the ballerina would be similar to John Wick, Ian McShane, who plays Winston Scott in the franchise, believed otherwise. During an exclusive interview with Variety, McShane shared that the ballerina will be “very different” because John Wick films director Chad Stahelski has great confidence in the veteran actor.

In the same interview, Variety noted how Chad Stahelski mentioned that they “wanted to give their fans two unique and special experiences.” » While Ian McShane shared his opinion on whether Ballerina would be different, Ana de Armas shared her experience working with Keanu Reeves in the film.

During an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Black Water actress shared that not everyone gets the chance to work with Keanu Reeves. She told the host that working on Ballerina was a different experience for her, as the scene was a bigger challenge than the James Bond film, No Time to Die.

Fans have high expectations from Ana de Armas, as her action roles have multiplied throughout her career. However, the stakes will be higher than ever, as Ballerina is a spin-off of the John Wick franchise.

Ballerina will be released in theaters on June 7, 2024. Did you find this article useful? Thanks for your response !