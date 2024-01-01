UFV and the Community of Madrid create a Chair on Occupational Safety, Health and Well-being

The Community of Madrid has signed an agreement with the University of Francisco de Vitoria to launch a chair promoting culture, education and inclusion in safety, health and well-being in the workplace through the Regional Safety and Security Institute. Health at Work (IRSST).

This has been explained by the Minister of Economy, Finance and Employment, rocio albertDuring the signing of the agreement, it was highlighted that the professionals trained in the classrooms of Francisco de Vitoria University are the best link between the university and the business world. Therefore, this unit will provide the Chairman with the means, documents, facilities and infrastructure to monitor and execute the programmed activities.

Rector of UFV, daniel plain, wanted to highlight the importance of commitment, collaboration and transfer of knowledge in the field of safety and health. “As a university we must transfer the knowledge acquired through research and teaching at the university to companies and society in general. This is in line with UFV’s mission to make a practical and relevant impact in the business and social world,” explained the Rector.

for its part, marina mercuryThe Director General of Labor of CAM and the Manager of the Regional Institute for Safety and Health at Work (IRSST) have highlighted that the IRSST is one of the best regional institutions in Spain and its role as a reference in national conferences and conventions. Is. It is sought by companies to disseminate and establish preventive practices in the Madrid community, demonstrating the significant impact and scope of their work. He also wanted to highlight a particularly emotional and important aspect of the Institute’s work, which is the inclusion of people with disabilities in the preventive culture. The Director refers to a specific program that allows these people to acquire basic skills in occupational risk prevention, facilitating their integration into the labor market.

This agreement is drawn up in the objectives included in the VI Master Plan on Occupational Risk Prevention, which establishes the creation of an R&D&I line aimed at researching the effects of working conditions, and which is already supported by other entities. Has been translated to other firms with.

Among the planned actions, promotion of projects related to vulnerable people or people with functional diversity is prominent; Product and service development; To promote the dissemination of results through scientific and technical publications; Expert meetings, collaboration in other educational initiatives, support for studies and organization of conferences, seminars or current forums on the topic.



