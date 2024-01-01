Ukraine and Russia swap more than 400 prisoners with UAE mediation

830194.1.260.149.20240103172658

The consequences of the Russian attack on a building in Kiev – Europa Press/Contact/Svet Jacqueline

Madrid, 3 (Europa Press)

Authorities in Russia and Ukraine carried out a prisoner swap this Wednesday that benefited more than 400 people, both sides have confirmed, reporting a swap in which the United Arab Emirates acted as mediator. Must have worked.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky celebrated on social networks, saying, “Today, we have recovered more than 200 fighters and civilians from Russian captivity,” emphasizing that some of these prisoners had worked in the city of Mariupol and the Azovstal steelworks. Took part in the defence.

Zelensky, who has released photographs of some of those released, has promised that he will make every effort to ensure that “all” people still held by Russia can return, and he thanked those who This worked to ensure that, “despite all the difficulties”, this final exchange could be carried out.

In that sense, he pointed out that although there was a “long pause” in the exchanges, the dialogue never stopped. “We have taken advantage of every opportunity, we have tried all mediation options. In every international meeting we have raised the issue of the return of our prisoners,” he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry, for its part, confirmed the release of 248 Russian servicemen by Ukraine in a note, in which it reported Emirati mediation. Moscow has promised to provide medical and psychological support to all those who will be flown on Russian military aircraft to ministry-linked facilities.