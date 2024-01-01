UN human rights chief expresses concern over situation in Guatemala and calls for end to intimidation activities

, Threats, harassment, prosecution and harassment Among those fighting for accountability for human rights violations and working on corruption cases, They are despicable and must stop ” he said in a statement issued by his office in Geneva.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, This Friday he expressed concern over the situation in Guatemala And called for an end to acts of intimidation, prosecution etc. Harassment of those fighting against corruption.

He said he got it Increase in criminalization of justice administrators In the last twelve months in Guatemala, which clearly goes against the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law in the country.

He drew particular attention to the situation of Virginia Laparra, former anti-corruption prosecutor of the Public Ministry.Recently released from jail house arrest.

“I am concerned about criminal proceedings against him,” he said Guarantees of due process have not been complied with And as a result, his detention has been arbitrary for almost two years.”

,He should be released unconditionally.“He preached.

In this regard, he reiterated his point to the officials Taking measures to guarantee the independence of the judicial system And provide security to justice administrators.