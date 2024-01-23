UNAM appoints Ana Carolina Sepulveda as Director of Medicine

Mexico City, January 27 (EL Universal).- Next Monday, pediatrician Ana Carolina Sepulveda will protest as the new director of the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

For the first time in the history of that faculty, the campus, established in 1929, will be directed by a woman, who will be the 38th director.

This Friday, the UNAM Governing Board appointed Dr. Sepulveda Villadossola as the new Director of the Faculty of Medicine for the period 2024-2028.

“A Goya to Dr. Sepúlveda”, for being the first woman to direct that institution, was written on the website of the Faculty of Medicine.

The new director of that school is a surgeon and Doctor of Sciences from UNAM specializing in pediatrics.

He has 21 years of experience in management positions related to education and research. She was Head of Medical Education and Research, Head of the Health Education Division, and Director of Health Education and Research at the High Specialization Medical Unit of the Pediatric Hospital of the Siglo XXI National Medical Center.

The Governing Board must also appoint the directors of the Faculty of Accounting and Administration (FCA), the Institute of Geography and the Institute of Philosophical Research. For the period 2024-2028.