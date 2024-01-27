How will Alvarez respond as the Mets’ starting catcher?

But it’s easy to forget that Alvarez played a campaign at age 21, was one of the youngest players in the Major Leagues, and was largely successful. His 25 home runs were the most by a Mets rookie catcher and the most among starting pitchers age 21 or younger in baseball history. His game-tying three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning against the Rays on May 17 was one of the highlights of the entire season. And his skills behind the plate, which had been a point of concern to opposing scouts and team executives during the preseason, proved more than adequate.