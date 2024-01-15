US government sues Apple for alleged monopoly on smartphones

government of usa filed suit against Manzana allegedly to make a monopoly With its fame in the smartphone market iPhone.





The lawsuit was filed in federal court in New Jersey, This is the first major antitrust effort Against Apple by Joe Biden administrationWho, we must remember, is campaigning for re-election.

“Consumers should not have to pay higher prices because companies violate antitrust laws,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

to which he also added “If this doesn’t change, Apple will continue to consolidate its monopoly on smartphones.”

on demand Apple is accused of restricting access to the technology used for iPhones in a way that increases costs for consumers and prevents potential rivals from launching other smartphones.

To the Justice Department, Apple has used its control over the iPhone to “engage in” type of illegal conduct, in a widespread and sustained manner”.

“This lawsuit threatens us for who we are,” This was the company’s first reaction, which also saw how the market ‘punished’ its shares with a 3.7% decline.

