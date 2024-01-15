US Marine pleads guilty to killing former woman in Australia by dousing her with gasoline and setting her on fire

A former US Marine pleaded guilty in Australia on Wednesday to murdering his ex-wife by dousing her with gasoline and setting her on fire while she was bound and gagged in front of their young children.

by New York Post

Brian Earley Johnston, 37, appeared in court to face murder charges just weeks before he is due to go on trial in Brisbane over the burning death of Kelly Wilkinson in 2021, 9News reports.

The burnt body of the mother of three was found in the backyard of the family’s Gold Coast home on the morning of April 20, 2021.

Johnson, who was 34 at the time, was accused of violating a restraining order and setting his 10-year-old wife on fire while his three children, ranging in age from 2 to 9, lay in fear.

Police said that in the process, Johnson also set himself on fire and jumped into a pool to extinguish the fire.

Officers arriving at the scene in downtown Arundel found Johnston semi-conscious and severely burned two blocks from his home.

