Salma Hayek celebrates 15 years of marriage to François-Henri Pinault

On February 14, the actress posted a photo of herself and her husband, the CEO of Kering, on her social media. An image in which he had written some tender words to celebrate the anniversary of their union.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Salma Hayek also took advantage of the couple’s celebration to express her feelings. But he had a double event to celebrate. The 57-year-old actress wished her husband, billionaire François-Henri Pinault, a happy anniversary. “After 18 years together and 15 years of marriage, loving you is still as easy, fun, deep and fresh as a breeze. Happy birthday my love,” she captioned a black and white photo of them. One message is written in English and the words “Me Amor” are lightly written in her native Spanish.

Romanticism put to the test

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault met during the inauguration of the Palais Grassi in Venice in 2006. She was 40 years old then and he was 44 years old. Three years later, on Saturday February 14, 2009, the couple married at the Town Hall of the 6th Arrondissement. And if the actress’s publications today are too romantic to celebrate their union, their wedding was a little less so.

In February 2023, in an interview with American magazine glamour, the actress opened up about how she found herself at her own wedding ceremony without knowing it. “It was like an intervention. I don’t think I’ve ever told this story. They just took me to the town hall. My parents, my brother, they all conspired against me. “I was afraid of everything to do with a wedding,” she said. “That’s why it was a town hall wedding, that’s because they dragged me there.”

Since then, the pair have fallen head over heels in love. Together they have a daughter, Valentina Paloma, who was born on 21 September 2007.