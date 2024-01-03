USJ will not launch a degree in medicine next year

University of San Jorge (USJ) finally Will not apply for degree in medicine next year, despite being one of the options that were being considered until a few weeks ago. According to private campus sources, This decision has been taken as the admissions process progresses Its launch should be postponed for at least a year. However, they have reiterated that their commitment to including this degree in their offering remains complete.

“The University of San Jorge will continue to work on the comprehensive training of future generations of students at the highest level.” To prioritize our strategy in the implementation of degrees like medicine, “They will contribute to solving social problems such as the shortage of doctors,” its rector, Silvia Carrascal, who took over a month ago, said in a press release.

In this respect he shed light on This is “key” to promoting an educational offer that “responds to the needs of society and in Aragon in particular, To continue our commitment to the training of professionals in the health sector, which is so essential today.

The Rector believes that this need for doctors and San Jorge’s history in the health sciences support the motivation to implement this degree. “Since 2008, USJ has offered a variety of degrees in the health field, The result of major investment in new learning spaces, Equipped with the most advanced technology and great research activity led by teachers and experts with great academic and professional reputation, which has earned us recognition from the health community,” he said.

The intention is that when it is launched This new degree offers a total of 100 places. In fact, according to the information provided, about 650 people were already interested in taking it at the time of its launch, since the private campus opened at the end of November last year, as in previous courses with other degrees. It had already happened. Pending the latest authorization procedures Information process for potential prospective students.

USJ has been working on the implementation of this degree for years, although it did not happen until September 2022 when he stepped up and presented the proposal to the Government of Aragon, This allowed verification processes to begin, which usually last about two years. In fact, at the moment, it is in the midst of verification processes by the Aragon University Quality and Prospective Agency (AQPA).

The approach, as stated in that first report, was that was taught in Villanueva Gallego Campus. For this, Plans are made to expand USJ facilities with a new building of over 7,000 square metres. In which there will be laboratories and practice workshops, simulation spaces (ER box, operating room…), anatomy areas… There will also be other common spaces, theory classrooms and a library. Similarly, minor amendments were proposed in the existing Faculty of Health Sciences for the commencement of teaching. However, these works, which were quite advanced in process, may be delayed as they will not be required for September.

With Medicine, USJ hopes to complete its health offering, offering degrees to those who already have Nursing, Biomedicine, Pharmacy, Bioinformatics, Psychology, Physiotherapy and Physical Activity and Sports Science. In fact, for the current academic year (2023-2024), places in many of these degrees have been expanded by 10%, with Nursing and Physiotherapy now having 165 vacancies for new students and Biomedicine and Psychology having 55 vacancies .