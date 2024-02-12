Official: Ignacio Ambriz is the new coach of Santos Laguna

Guerreros’ bench will be the tenth in the 59-year-old Mexican coach’s career.

coach Ignacio Ambriz was made official on the bench Santos Laguna This Monday, as a replacement for Uruguay pablo repettoWho was dismissed from his position due to the poor results obtained by the team after the first third in the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX.

Santos Laguna This will be the tenth team in the history of Ignacio Ambriz As Technical Director, who started from here puebla in 2003 and his last job before the Warriors Toluca During 2023, with periods included as a subsidiary in Spain javier aguirre In Osasuna (2003-2006) and atlético de madrid (2006–09), including a brief stint as president Huesca (2021).

Nacho Ambriz replaces Pablo Repetto at Santos Laguna espn

Record as a strategist Ignacio Ambriz The 59-year-old Mexican has been called up for the 2015–16 Concacaf Champions League AmericaUnder the command of Copa MX Clausura 2018 Necaxa And on the Apertura 2020 bench Lion,

for its part, pablo repetto remained the head of Santos Laguna For ten months, 31 duels were played and there was a balance of ten wins, four draws and 17 losses. In the current Clausura 2024, the Albiverede team is in fifteenth place with four and a half points from two goals per game.

Next appointment on Liga MX calendar Santos Laguna This Sunday Ciudad Universitaria faces off on grass against the Pumas, who are in sixth place with eleven points and have played four consecutive games without defeat.