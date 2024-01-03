Adele Exarchopoulos, Kelly Rutherford, Diane Kruger…they’re all at New York Fashion Week

For New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024-2025, an audience of stars took over the front row of the first show. Zoom in on their look.

It’s official, from February 9th until February 14th, Fall-Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Week has taken over the Big Apple. Result ? This is the ideal time for the fashion world to discover the fashion shows as well as other latest trends seen around various shows. Between the preppy chic silhouettes of Tommy Hilfiger, the full leather look of Khaite or even the transparency on the podium of Ludovic de Saint Sernin, stylists have already lit up this fashion event with cutting-edge creations. To praise these new collections, each fashion show had a star-studded front row.

Celebrities tackle New York Fashion Week in style

If the looks presented on the autumn-winter 2024-2025 catwalks in New York impressed the fashion world, the outfits worn by the celebrities in the front rows have nothing to envy them. Among the American stars present at this fashion event, we found a French actress: Adèle Exarchopoulos. The Saint Laurent beauty’s face created a sensation at the Tommy Hilfiger show on February 9. For her part, she stayed true to herself by choosing a simple look including a cream tank top, which she completed with an open white shirt. For bottoms, she chose low-rise baggy jeans that showed the waistband of her panties and black boots. Yet at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show, we met another actress, this time American: Kelly Rutherford. The interpreter of Lily Bass in “Gossip Girl” once again challenged elegance by wearing a long beige dress with red and navy blue print, with a round neck and short sleeves. With this outfit she was wearing a red and white shoulder bag and black pumps on her feet. Head to the Jason Wu show on February 11, where front row was Diane Kruger, who opted for a black and metallic blue ensemble consisting of a V-neck crop top and a long high-waisted skirt adorned with a slit Was. , To ward off the winter chill, he wore a long oversized black coat with matching pumps as shoes. Sofia Richie Gringe, Shay Mitchell, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, Becky G… check out these looks in pictures.

