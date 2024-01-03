Venezuelans and Dominicans by record in Miami

The world of baseball and especially its organizers caribbean series miami 2024 They will be even more surprised by the success of the event. Since, without counting the presence of the semi-finals, third and fourth places and the final, the estimated number of tickets sold is 257,966, According to information received from Diario Las Americas,

Adding the attendance of both the games from last 02/08, the total attendance will be approx 292,690The final figure could easily be close to 350,000 the audience.

Other than this, Via Social Networkreported that during the final game of the middle Lissie Tigers (Dominican Republic) and sharks of la guerra (Venezuela) More than 35 thousand tickets have been sold.

Which is way more than the 300 thousand barrier and the attendance recorded at the 65th edition of the 2023 Caribbean Series is even higher when it is added 247,317,

Caribbean Series Miami 2024 a complete success

On the other hand, since we are talking about records from the last 03/02 Dominican Republic And Cagua Creoles Highest number of people registered in the history of (Puerto Rico) caribbean seriesWith a total of 35,972.

In such a situation, after the start of the last game of the event, it will be known whether those figures will be historic again. The Dominicans and Venezuelans have agreed to a kickoff at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Finally, and as additional information According to sports announcer Ricardo GibbonLast year alone the Miami Marlins had over 30 thousand fans Loan Depot Park A few times, three times against the New York Mets and once each with the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers.

