Barbie: Waiting for Oscar, got the award for the songs of the film! – Cinema News

“Barbie” swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4, winning 3 out of 11 nominations, including two for Billie Eilish. Content written by Firoz Kooh

Warner Bros.

Eight months after its global success in the cinema (6,024,173 admissions in France, approximately $1.5 billion in worldwide revenues), Barbie caused a stir at the 66th edition of the Grammy Awards, where the film was in the running for eleven awards.

Two Grammys for Billie Eilish

Greta Gerwig’s film took home three trophies, two of which were for Gentle Ballad What am I made for? By Billie Eilish. The piece, which explores the theme of identity and survival with acuteness, was voted Best Song Written for Visual Media and above all Song of the Year, ahead of titles by Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa or Miley Cyrus. Was crowned.

Barbie also won a Grammy Award for Best Soundtrack Compilation for the album. barbie the albumin which we find dance the night away, barbie world Or i’m just ken By Ryan Gosling. In terms of original music, it was Ludwig Goransson’s composition for Oppenheimer that received voters’ votes ahead of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Fablemans, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and… barbie,

Now what about the Oscars?

Barbie now has an Oscar and is heading into the final stages of the ceremony with at least 8 nominations. If greta gerwig And while Margot Robbie was not nominated in the Best Director and Best Actress categories, the feature film was specifically cited in Best Film, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay. Without forgetting, without a doubt, where the best original song is i’m just a kenprotested again What am I made for?Maybe he’ll be able to get his revenge after his “defeat” at the Grammys.

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday March 10 in Los Angeles.

Complete List of Grammys Won by Barbie at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Song of the year – What am I made for?

Best Original Soundtrack Compilation – barbie the album

Best Song Written for Visual Media – what am i made for

Complete List of Barbie Oscar Nominations

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Supporting Actress – America Ferrera

Best Supporting Actor – Ryan Gosling

Best Original Song – i’m just a ken