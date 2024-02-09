Countries the US says not to travel with a US passport (one is Latin) – USA – International

Through a message on his official X account, formerly known as Twitter, The Department of State (DOS) reminded which nineteen countries are currently at Alert Level 4, This is the highest degree of Warnings that the United States gives about which places should not be visited with US passport, because it could pose a threat to its citizens. Venezuela appeared on the list.

When thinking about traveling on vacation out of the country, there are several factors that Americans should keep in mind. In some cases, in addition to the necessary documentation and everything related to travel Some countries pose a risk, DOS has different alert levels for this.

According to the official website of the US government, there are four levels of alert. While Level 1 applies to normal situations, Level 2 indicates that some precautions should be taken when visiting these destinations. Level 3 already prompts the traveler to reconsider their travel to that country and Level 4 indicates a direct recommendation not to do so. The latter has, among other things, Considering the political situation that Venezuela has been going through for some time now,

19 countries the United States advises against traveling to

afghanistan belarus Burkina Faso Burma or Myanmar North Korea haiti iran Iraq Libya gardener Central African Republic Russia somalia Sudan South Sudan Syria ukraine Venezuela Yemen

The above list was listed by the State Department in its account of Represents all countries that currently have a Level 4 alert in their system, Additionally, there is also a way to check each specific destination.

Within the official DOS website, there is a section with a search engine, where you can look up each special case. Any traveler to the United States who wants to check what alert level is at his/her destination just needs to type it in and find it there. Immediately, the system will deliver the information.