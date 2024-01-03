JetBlue promotes tickets under $50 for final week of 24th anniversary deals

As part of JetBlue’s 24th Anniversary Week of DealsThe airline announced this Friday One-way flights to USA cities for under $50,

The New York-based airline is promoting the offer starting Monday To celebrate his service of more than two decades.

For example, for $49, you have the option to book a flight to Miami, Florida,

The flight will depart from John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK). You can also travel to Chicago from that airport for the same price.

The cheap flight offer is for crossings between 20th of this month and 15th MayAnd must be booked through JetBlue’s website before 12 am.

Another low-cost option is a flight to Boston, Massachusetts, starting at $44But from LaGuardia Airport.

You can travel from LaGuardia to New Orleans for prices starting at $79.

JetBlue also offers a one-way flight from LaGuardia to Nassau, Bahamas for $69.

Another option out of JFK is Baileys for $114 Or Bermuda for $109. To fly to Barbados from the same airport you will pay the base price of $129.

Flights to Caribbean islands and Central American countries

If you’re looking for a one-way ticket to Guatemala City, JetBlue has a deal for $94. To the Dominican Republic, JetBlue promotes tickets from JFK to Punta Cana and Puerto Plata at $129 and $134, respectively.,

From From Newark International Airport in New Jersey to Santiago, DR, the airline promotes a flight starting at $134,

If you prefer to travel from Newark to San Juan, Puerto Rico, the cost drops to $99,

The base cost of a flight from JFK to Puerto Rico’s capital is $109.

In the case of Aguadilla, the starting cost of a ticket departing from JFK is $114.

European city tours

such as in relation to European destinations Dublin, Ireland, or London, England, one-way ticket prices start at $399,

This Friday the series of daily promotions will end with low cost flights.

On Monday, JetBlue also kicked off sale week with discounted flights.

It should be noted that the cheapest tickets are subject to availability And this doesn’t include other services like baggage check-in.

You can filter your search by airports other than LaGuardia, JFK or Newark.

As part of the series of offers, JetBlue also promoted 5,000 TrueBlue points and up to $650 off flights and hotels or flight and cruise packages.

keep reading:

JetBlue to eliminate several flight routes departing from JFK Airport; Ponce, Puerto Rico among those affected

Federal judge blocks JetBlue from acquiring Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion

JetBlue completes first direct flight from New York’s JKF Airport to Amsterdam, Netherlands