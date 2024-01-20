Victor Wembanyama flew into Washington

The exciting action continued with a fantastic day on the court National Basketball Association (NBA), One of the greatest sensations on the court, Victor Vembanyama He once again shone with an excellent game.

On Saturday, January 20, 2024, San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards, he starred in a match at the Capital One Arena. in the same, young frenchdisplayed his great talent and skill to convert two points in an amazing manner against the opposition defence.

It’s impressive to describe the way he played in his first year nbaThe definitive branch of the Texan quintet. Likewise, you can appreciate their individual and collective ability to support your team every step of the way. While it’s true that this isn’t the best season for Gregg Popovich’s team, Victor Vembanyama He always brings up his success.

Victor Wembanyama with luxury and expansion against Wizards

In the midst of an even match, the rookie honed his game to the best level. Via a video by Brett Usher, A brilliant game was seen from the Frenchman,

On the opposite field, and in front of the Washington Wizards players, Victor Vembanyama He picked up speed and went towards the basket and in suspension, he hung a few units San Antonio Spurs, Against Marvin Bagley III, the Texan showed superiority and defeated him.

This is not the first time vembanyama Use this resource to avoid contacts and earn points. At the same time, his teammates stood up from the bench in front of the game in such a way that everyone was shocked.

During the current NBA season, French He broke records and emulated achievements. Similarly, he reports great averages for his performances on the court. He averaged 28.5 minutes per game, 19.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and shot 46.1% from the field.

It is noteworthy that his arrival nba, maintains a great attitude towards the player because of everything that is reflected in his performance. At the same time, what has been missed in the conversation is that “Rookie of the Year” award,