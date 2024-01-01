Video – Genevieve de Fontaine dies of Covid? His son Xavier made a revelation

Geneviève de Fontenay died on August 1, 2023, at the age of 90. This Wednesday, January 17, more than five months after his disappearance, his son, Xavier de FontaineTalked about it for the first time during his appearance on the show at the house of jordan luxury, on C8. While the cause of the businesswoman’s death was never known, the journalist asked her if Covid was the cause. To which Adele and Agathe de Fontenay’s father replied: “Look, we won’t actually or officially do this, but it’s possible that COVID may have played a role in his disappearance. Yes, it’s possible.”

Xavier de Fontenay then gives more details about the last days of Geneviève de Fontenay’s life. The man revealed that he is the former chairman of the Miss France Committee died in hospital After being admitted to the hospital due to discomfort. ,Anyway he died three days later. “She regained consciousness, but was still very weak.”

>> PHOTOS – Geneviève de Fontenay: Adele and Agathe, who are her beloved granddaughters?

Death of Geneviève de Fontenay: her granddaughter Adele recalls her last moments

During his show, Jordan de Lux was met by Geneviève de Fontenay’s son as well as her granddaughters, Adele and Agathe. The eldest of the siblings also revealed that she was the last person to see her grandmother alive, two hours before her disappearance. He also recalled with emotion the last moments they shared: “She wasn’t very gentle, we didn’t hug each other much. The last moments were very emotional as we hugged for two minutes. And when I left, I kind of had a presentation, I looked at her and we said hello.” Adèle de Fontenay also acknowledged that the health condition of the former chairwoman of the Miss France Committee had already been declining a few months before her death: “It’s been two, three months That she was too weak, that she really wanted to quit. But we did not want to accept it.”

Photo Credit: C8 Screenshot