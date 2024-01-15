Violent mobilization in Amsterdam during the opening of the Holocaust museum

Pro-Palestine followers protest in Amsterdam during the visit of Israel’s President

This Sunday, while Holocaust Museum in Amsterdamthey evolved Violent protests by followers of terrorist group Hamas

Demonstrations also took place during the visit of the Israeli President isaac herzogWho, after attending the opening of the museum, prayed for peace and for the immediate release of the hostages taken by Hamas in its attack on October 7, who are in the hands of Palestinian militants.

On his arrival at the Portuguese synagogue to deliver a speech, Herzog was greeted with abuse by protesters Who demanded immediate end of Israeli operations in Gaza.

“Hate and anti-Semitism are on the rise around the world, and we must fight them together.”Herzog said in his speech.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog walks near the Portuguese Synagogue on the opening day of the National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam (Reuters/Piroska van de Wouw)

At a nearby intersection, protesters chanted “ceasefire now” while holding Palestinian flags.

Some people threw fireworks and eggs at the police, while others attempted to board police vans as the protests became more tense in the afternoon. Local media reported the presence of at least 1,000 protesters.

Near the new museum, a group of people carrying Israeli flags and photographs of hostages confronted some protesters Yelling “Shame on you”And police officers came to de-escalate the tension.

Demonstrators protest the attendance of Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the opening of the National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)

A spokesman for the president declined to comment.

The Dutch anti-Zionist Jewish organization Erev Rev, which organized the protest together with the Dutch Palestinian Community and the Socialist International, said that, although it respects the memory of the victims of the Holocaust, As long as the war continued in Gaza, he could not remain calm.

Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters clash during the opening of the Holocaust museum in Amsterdam (Reuters/Piroska van de Wouw)

Before becoming president, in a largely ceremonial position, Herzog led Israel’s Labor Party, which He has historically advocated peace with the Palestinians.

The museum informed the media that it had invited Herzog before the Hamas attack and subsequent Israeli offensive in Gaza.

In a statement he acknowledged that the president’s presence raised suspicions, but that he represented the homeland of Dutch genocide survivors who moved to Israel.

Nazi Germany murdered 6 million Jews during World War II. Modern Israel was founded in 1948 as a safe haven for Jews.

He king willem-alexander Met Herzog this Sunday.

134 hostages still held in Gaza as of October 7, 2023When hundreds of Hamas militants attacked Israel in a coordinated and simultaneous operation that included airstrikes and the infiltration of hundreds of militants from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel.

In addition to taking hundreds of hostages, they murdered 1,200 people in a bloody attack: they burned houses in which people were present, killed entire families, beheaded children and burned them, and systematically The victims were mutilated and raped.

That day, Hamas militants paraded the bodies of civilians and soldiers through the streets of Gaza.

The main victims were the kibbutzim population and hundreds of youth attending Supernova, a concert for peace near the border with the Strip.

Overall, in the five-month war, the Hamas terrorist group claims to have killed more than 30,900 people in the Gaza Strip.

(With information from Reuters)