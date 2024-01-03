“Vulture” has not been released!

However, they were organizing a listening party last night.

We hoped the time would be right, but not while he was planned to go out this morningjoint album of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, “Vulture”, is still not available. a situation that begins Some of his fans are angry, disappointed to see this project postponed once again. However, a new single titled “Talking/Once Again” was released a few days ago, which also featured Ye’s daughter. North West, all signals seemed green. But we have to believe that two rappers have got New reasons for not releasing album,

While waiting for a day to be able to find this album, we can always console themselves with images of their listening group which was held last night a chicago stadium, In front of thousands of crazy people, he and Ty Dolla $ign revealed in pieces The first part of this project “Vulture”. are particularly concerned with YG, Lil Baby, Freddie Gibbs, Quavo, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and Future, An XXL casting that we would love to eventually find on the platform, but obviously, we’ll have to have some patience,