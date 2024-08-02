America’s fans do not forgive this decision of Andre Jardin

America suffered a disappointing defeat against real esteli By 2-1in the first phase of the first round of Concachampions, Although there is still a chapter in which Águilas can change the tie, the truth is that Azulcrema fans consider it andre jardin Is responsible for bad results.

And the Brazilian coach has opted for constant rotation in the American starting XI, with the aim of putting the team in a position to compete in both Liga MX and ConcaChampions. However, the recent changes did not please fans of the reigning Mexican champions.

This is becoming increasingly common on social networks Search for charges against Andre Jardine due to change in US team, Although the coach has explained the reasons for his decision on several occasions, people want to see the best XI available to him in every game.

Since then it has all grown more America’s defeat against Real Estel, a match in which André Jardin made several changes to the lineup. The onus is on the Brazilian to come back into the series to take a bit of the pressure off, otherwise he could have tough days on the Azulcrema bench.

What do American fans say?

America will have to make changes in the match against Real Estel (Imago7)

America’s fans have no doubts about Andre Jardin’s ability to exploit the best version of his team, especially after the triumph of the 14th and the start of the Clausura 2024; However, There are many doubts about whether rotation is the path to success this semester,

,I hope the cycle ends with tomorrow’s defeat, “With rotation, Jardine won’t win any tournaments”; “The worst games of the Jardine era and its cycles, These are some of the comments read on the social network X after the defeat against Real Estel in Nicaragua.

America does not have time to think about what happened against Real Estel and must turn the page quickly, because their next assignment will be against them Lion, The Eagles are obliged to respond as quickly as possible Break a streak of three consecutive games without a win.