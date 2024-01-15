“Vulture” is number one on Billboard

Since its release on February 10, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s joint album, “Vultures”, has received big success, After a week of operation, the project was actually demonstrated 1st place on the Billboard charts with over 148,000 sales Only in the United States. A great performance that confirms that the album had quite an impressive debut following its release, especially in the rankings. #1 trendsetter in 109 countries Whole world. In a statement to the magazine Complex, You shared your satisfaction,

“It’s an amazing moment.”

🚨 “Vultures” by Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign sells 148,000 copies in first week! Despite being independent, it is at number one on Billboard pic.twitter.com/ogULwFxYvm – WRLD (@wrld_mag) 18 February 2024

Hence “vulture” becomes Kanye West’s 11th album to top US sales Upon its release. For Ty Dolla $ign, it’s the other way a great first , A real accomplishment for both, especially knowing that The album was released entirely independently.,

As a reminder, Ye and Ty will be in Paris very soon New and unique listening party from the album, The date has been announced and fixed two days in advance 25th February next. For those interested, The ticket office will open this Tuesday, February 20 at 10am., You have to be quick as locations may vary depending on the event go away very quickly ,