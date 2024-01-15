Mbappé and his first dispute at Real Madrid

TeaAfter recently announcing his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappé has not given any indication about what his future will be, although everything indicates that it is Real Madrid. The White Club does not want a repeat of what happened two years ago and the activities of both sides are more measured. A love story that has many chapters and about which we are gradually learning more. Many of the team’s players may have already been informed of the French star’s arrival by club president Florentino Pérez, but the problem is what he will wear in white.

He currently plays at Paris Saint-Germain with the number 7, a number that he will not be able to use with complete security, since only Vinicius currently wears it at Real Madrid and will not give it up. Real Madrid’s most iconic number and most recently worn by Cristiano Ronaldo. The white team currently has only two numbers available, ‘9’ and ’16’. It seems clear that a world star like Mbappe would not wear ’16’ and that ‘9’ would be the one that best suits his characteristics, although everything indicates that this number is reserved for Andrić.

Within this base there is also the option of number 10, which is Modric’s, and if it comes up it could be the number worn by the French striker. The Croatian is already of little importance at Real Madrid and everything indicates that he will not wear the whites next season, leaving his number vacant. That means Mbappé will have to decide between ‘9’ or ’10’.