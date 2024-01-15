Walmart starts March with discounts on these products

The third month of 2024 has arrived and with it Walmart is offering new discounts on many of its products. Offers can be found both in stores and on the company’s website.

In total there are 11 products that are getting good discounts from major retail chains in the United States. Walmart makes sure there are products for every taste and budget in these March sales. Here we tell you.

For example, you can find state-of-the-art televisions as well as modern and practical furniture for your home at very affordable prices. You also have the option of accessing the best smartphones and toys for all ages on the current market.

The goal is none other than to attract new customers through very affordable prices for both web and physical stores shopping methods. Don’t forget that offers may vary depending on the store and product availability. We recommend you check the Walmart website for more information on current promotions.

march sales at walmart

-Samsung 65″ 4K UHD Smart TV (4.4 stars from 2563 reviews) SALE! $397.99 USD (you save $202.00 USD). Previously: $599.99 USD.

-Caloric Fryer (4.6 out of 307 stars) SALE! $29.87 USD (you save $19.13 USD). Before: $49.00 USD.

-Xbox Series $449.00 USD (you save $50.00 USD).

-Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum Cleaner (4.6 out of 130 stars) SALE! $299.00 USD (you save $141.90 USD).

-Baby Trend Tour 2-in-1 Stroller (4.7 out of 782 stars) Discount! $179.00 USD (you save $20.00 USD).

-Costway Garden Furniture 4 Piece (4.2 out of 1309 stars) SALE! $189.99 USD (you save $169.01 USD).

-Readywise Emergency Foods (4.1 out of 30 stars) Discount! $69.99 USD (you save $80.00 USD).

-Sleazy Folding Bed (4.2 out of 1619 stars) SALE! $58.36 USD (you save $47.64 USD).

-Beautypeak Full Length Mirror (4.6 out of 2660 stars) Discount! $59.98 USD (you save $139.02 USD).

-Dreo Heater (4.7 out of 2956 stars) SALE! $29.99 USD (you save $60.00 USD).

-Offer at Has Avocado: Bag of 5-6 small units – $2.36 USD (you save $0.61 USD).



