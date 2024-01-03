Walmart stores will close their doors forever in February

Walmart announced Many of its stores were closedWhich will affect both employees and regular customers.

Despite being one of the largest and most recognized chains, Walmart has decided not to renew the leases of some locations that have not met sales expectations.





These are the Walmart stores that will close forever in February

Affected stores include Walmart Neighborhood Market in San DiegoLocated at 2121 Imperial Avenue, it will close its doors this Friday, February 9th.

Local residents, including some famous people such as South Park creator Shane Evans, expressed concern about the convenience and affordable prices offered by the store.

Another store also at 605 Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon, California Will end its operations on 9 February,

Art Flotow, a regular customer, shared his dismay at the closure with Best Life and said it would have a negative impact on the local community.

Walmart, on its part, thanked customers for their loyalty and assured that employees affected by the closure will have the opportunity to transfer to other nearby stores.

In Columbus, Ohio, there is another Walmart, this one at 3579 S. is on the High Street, to close on 16 February due to failing to meet financial expectations.

Although the store will be closed, the pharmacy will remain open till 4 march,

Like California, employees will have the option to transfer to another branch and will receive their pay through May 3, as well as compensation for those who decide not to do so.

Despite these closures, Walmart is not stopping its expansion. The chain plans to build or renovate more than 150 stores over the next five years.

