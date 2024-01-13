War Israel – Hamas live: US and Britain attack Houthi positions in Yemen

While the civil war in Syria spread across the region, while the United States tried for the last time to win in Afghanistan, and while separatists rose up with Russia’s support in eastern Ukraine, a direct precursor to the current invasion, it finally ended in mid-2014. Another conflict broke out in Yemen, the poorest country in the East.

That regional civil war is still ongoing, nearly a decade later, in the shadow and almost in the background of these other conflicts, which has already created a humanitarian crisis in the country that appears no closer to ending.

And now, the conflict has been linked to the war between Israel and Hamas that began on October 7, as Houthi rebels stepped up their attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea in alleged revenge against Israel and the United States. The Kingdom had responded. With a series of attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen.

But how did it start, what are they facing and how does it relate to Gaza?

Yemen is located at the southern tip of the Arabian Peninsula, with a coastline on the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, and borders with Saudi Arabia and Oman.

With a population of about 30 million – where Sunni Islam dominates – Yemen is the poorest country in the Middle East, according to the World Bank.

Civil war begins in Yemen

The country was plagued by political instability and violence for much of the 20th and 21st centuries, and in the early 2000s the situation was first worsened by the presence of so-called Al Qaeda cells in the Arabian Peninsula—the so-called Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, which threatened the U.S. Inspired. Military drone operations—and then with the rebellion of the Houthis, a Shia minority who come from the north of the country and demand greater representation in the Sunni-led government—in 2014.

The Houthis staged several protests against Yemen’s President Abdurbu Hadi in mid-2014, leading to violence. And in January 2015, rebels seized the presidential palace in the capital Sanaa, forcing Yemen’s internationally recognized and US-backed government to flee to Aden.

Subsequently, a coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia intervened militarily in favor of the Yemeni government and against the Houthis, who receive support from Iran. In addition, Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has continued its operations by forming a third group.

The war in Yemen has been described as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, and is seen as a civil conflict that has almost disintegrated the country, and a major confrontation between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

It certainly crossed borders and became a regional conflict, with attacks being launched by the Houthis against targets in Saudi Arabia, and continued bombing of Houthi-controlled territory by the Arab coalition, of which the United Arab Emirates is also a participant. Part of which caused immense suffering to the civilian population.

