Anna Wintour makes fun of herself in an unexpected Devil Wears Prada parody

Anne Hathaway graced the stage of the James Earl Theater on Broadway on January 10 alongside Anna Wintour.

music listeners Gutenberg! Played at the James Earl Theatre, get lucky, on Wednesday nights. The play tells the story of two best friends, young writers played by Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, who dream of creating a major musical about Johannes Gutenberg on Broadway. Each performance ends with the entrance of a celebrity who arrives as a “Broadway producer” to present Gad and Rannells with the contract for their musical about the inventor of the printing press. Bouquet Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Neil Patrick Harris… the stars have been following each other since the September premiere. This time, Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour came on stage.

The 74-year-old artistic director of Condé Nast Editions comes on stage and introduces himself as a “very famous Broadway producer” before pausing and turning to Anne Hathaway. “And here’s my help,” she adds. “still?” A dejected Anne Hathaway replied, causing cheers in the audience.

This is a reference to Anne Hathaway’s role in the film. the devil Wears PradaReleased in 2006. He played Andy Sachs, the somewhat awkward and somewhat ignorant assistant to Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief of a prominent fantasy magazine. routeThe latter, cold and almost inhumanly demanding, is played by Meryl Streep, and is directly inspired by Anna Wintour.

double start

Miranda Priestly is played by Meryl Streep and her second assistant Andrea Sachs is played by Anne Hathaway.

And if the editor-in-chief has always harbored doubts about the casualness of their resemblance, she likes to play on it. Recently, the two women sat next to each other at the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 show, which sparked huge reactions on social media. So this scene is quite humorous when we have seen David Frankel’s film. “That’s it,” as Miranda Presley would say.

