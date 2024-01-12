Atlético de San Luis is leading! – Fox Sports

Championship activity begins mx league finale 2024 And there was already drama in the opening match, because queretaro La Corregidora give up a two-goal lead on the field 2-2 draw against Toluca Who woke up in the second half and equalized in stoppage time.

chickens of mauro gerck They started the victory with a goal Emmanuel GoulartFirst of the competition, widening the gap with a bomb pablo ortiz, but their Renato Paiva He reacted and came up a little upside down at first. Edgar ‘Gecelo’ Lopezsecuring the tie with a shot from Andres Federico Pereira,

Leo Bonatini makes San Luis leader

in the second meeting Atlético de San Luis beats Mazatlan FC 1-0 El Encanto on the field thanks to a brilliant goal by the Brazilian striker leo bonatiniWho eliminated the goalkeeper with a brilliant scissor hugo gonzalezThus the revelation team of the Apertura 2023 gets three points, which will now sleep as leader of the competition.

Day 1 of MX League’s Clausura 2024:

Friday 12th January

Querétaro 2-2 Toluca

Mazatlán FC 0-1 Atlético de San Luis

Saturday 13th January

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca

chivas vs santos laguna

Monterrey vs Puebla

tijuana vs usa

Sunday 14th January

pumas vs fc juarez

necaxa vs atlas

Wednesday, January 17

General table of the first day of the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX: