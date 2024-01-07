How to listen to music and play YouTube videos with your phone screen off

Smartphone users have a free option to enjoy YouTube content without keeping the screen active or without a YouTube Premium subscription. (Reuters/Dado Ruvik)

is a technology that allows users to youtube Enjoy music and other content with your phone devices screen off, without paying for a service subscription premium priceWhich allows you to use this feature of the popular video platform owned by Google.

However since this company owns it, this method requires the use of alternative browsers Google Chrome, If you want to get background playback on mobile Android And iPhone Without any cost.

This method allows you to listen to music, podcasts, or play videos while the device screen is locked. (Reuters/Dado Ruvik/Illustration/File photo)

The option is to access the desktop version youtube through browsers like microsoft edgeThis way subscription messages can be avoided youtube premium Which appears when trying to listen to content in the background.

To run this solution, users must:

– Click on the icon with three horizontal bars located in the lower right corner of the screen in case of Edge,

– Choose Option View desktop siteWhich will allow you to see the version that we will see directly from your mobile to the computer.

– Search and play the video you want play in background,

– Exit the browser without closing it and the sound will stop at this time.

– At this time it will be necessary to lock the screen or swipe notification Center To view YouTube player.

– Click the button game And enjoy the video in background.

It is important to emphasize that user experience may vary depending on the mobile model and browser used. Some people may experience interruptions when attempting to play content in the background, however this can be easily fixed with a few additional steps from the device’s notification screen.

YouTube introduces new layout options for different types of Shorts such as split screen or the ability to pan and zoom on specific parts of the screen. (Youtube)

A range of tools were included in the mobile application of youtube Making things easier for all users who want to create a Shorts One of their own longer videos, which presents some difficulties when used in the vertical format that is characteristic of this type of content.

It is a capability of design version one who offers More flexibility and control over editing of these short format videos, which are characterized by being less than 60 seconds, as in the case of instagram reels and in TIC Toc,

The popular platform, used by millions of users around the world, has published a step by step overview of how it works. design function YouTube videos that you want to convert to short format.

to do:

– Creators can access the feature by tapping remix button the video you want and select Edit in brief,

– Users can click after trimming the selected video segment choose design Multiple formats to choose from including single, square and split screen options.

– work pinch and pull Allows further adjustments to customize the framing within the selected layout.

– Once you are satisfied with the result, the design is saved and can be done load short,

Layout editing is an effective way to save time and effort in reusing video content and converting it into shorts, because there’s no need Create a new short from scratch every time, while offering layout editing tools that are easy to use even for the most novice creators.