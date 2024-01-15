Watch Ryan Gosling’s incredible reaction to Emma Stone’s BAFTA win, it’s making everyone so happy!

Ryan Gosling’s reaction to Emma Stone’s BAFTA win is priceless, as fans praised the actor after his reaction went viral. The two have great on-screen chemistry and their three films back it up. The friendship of Crazy, Stupid, Love stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone has been widely documented in the media. Furthermore, the pair have always been comfortable working together, their collusion never turning into hesitation, which allows the pair to act effortlessly and naturally.

Ryan Gosling reacts to Emma Stone’s BAFTA win Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in Crazy, Stupid, Love. Ryan Gosling’s precious reaction to Emma Stone’s BAFTA win has taken the internet by storm. Stone’s impeccable performance as Bella Baxter – a reclusive Victorian woman who is revived by a scientist after her suicide – was praised by fans and critics alike. The actress is now set to collect awards for her role as an eccentric character in the film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. Gosling, who was sitting next to Stone, praised the actress after her win was announced and gave her a winking look. Gosling was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his recent blockbuster Barbie, but it was Oppenheimer star Robert Downey Jr. who won the award. Gosling seemed happy for Stone, as evidenced by the audience’s applause. Of course, the two are best friends and there can be no better way to celebrate their achievement. Gosling’s reaction was immediately captured on camera and fans were delighted by the celebration of friendship.

Fans react to Ryan Gosling’s reaction to Emma Stone’s BAFTA win Emma Stone with Ryan Gosling in La La Land Gosling and Stone gained a huge fan following through their collaboration on three films – Crazy, Stupid, Love, Gangster Squad and La La Land. Made the base. And the last one is the most notable. Over three collaborations, the two developed a friendship that was often seen on the public stage, with the actors loving to tease each other. But deep down they have immense respect for each other. With a recent photo of the 43-year-old celebrating Stone’s win, fans couldn’t help but celebrate the reaction.

Stone’s performance in Lanthimos’ 2023 film earned her multiple nominations, as well as earning her an Oscar nomination for the role. Once again, Gosling also received a nomination for his performance in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Now, the pair is all set to work together again, and fans are expecting their on-screen reunion any time now.