Edwin Diaz and Francisco Lindor face each other in live BP

With the start of the 2024 season major League Baseball Just around the corner, many figures have already reported to various training camps. With respect to the set of New York Mets His presence is already there Edwin Diaz And francisco lindor

2023 campaign for Venezuelan-led team today carlos mendoza Should be forgotten. Everyone who is part of the organization is welcome to compete content to be on this year’s roster.





Edwin Diaz This is one of the most anticipated pieces New York Mets This 2024, after missing the entire last season. It should be remembered that the Puerto Rican had a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee Puerto Rico In this World Baseball Classic,

However, things are looking very different for the reliever this season, as he has been around since the first day of spring training.

You may be interested in: Breaking News: New York Mets sign former MLB home run leader

Edwin Diaz had a great performance against Francisco Lindor

After several days of physical conditioning, on practice day this Monday, February 19, Edwin Diaz He scheduled a live pitching session in front of hitters. The expectation was not only to see the stellar reliever from the mound, but there was also curiosity to know who he was going to face.

One of his opponents was his compatriot francisco lindorwhich in his first duel I was not feeling good at all. The right-hander won by swinging at him with a breaking pitch, a pitch to which the infielder was never able to adjust.

For New York Mets the news is good Edwin Diaz From the mound it is already visible in this direction. His contributions this year will be vital for the team to compete for a playoff spot.

in its last season mlbWhich was in 2022, puerto rican He went 3–1 with 32 saves and a 1.31 ERA. Additionally, he managed to dismiss 118 batsmen in 62 innings.

You can enjoy the video by Click here