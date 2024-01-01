“We represent all independent Cubans”

independent cuba team Cuban Professional Baseball Federation (FEPCUBE) He has continued his preparations for the Intercontinental Series. World class players will be able to enjoy this tournament to be held in Barranquilla city of Colombia. Yuli Gurriel And aroldis chapman,

perfect, born in holguín He was one of the people who said yes to a team of free Cubans, after being consulted for the first time. Since training began in Miami, he was one of the first to report getting in shape.





Strong Aroldis Chapman

During practice this Monday, January 15, aroldis chapman He took a few minutes to talk to the press. in conversation with America Teve Miami The message from the World Series champions was very clear. “Extremely. To be able to be a part of it, of a team here in the United States, a team that represents the exiles and that represents all free Cubans, those of us who love baseball. I love it. Very happy and pleased to be a part.«, indicated the MLB mound player.

Aroldis Chapman said of the group, “There is a lot that has been accomplished in uniting so many active, inactive athletes and young celebrities by training together, which says a lot.” Cuban Professional Baseball Federation (FEPCUBE),

The current free agent was consulted about his status based on comments indicating that he is not Cuban because he represents an exiled team. “I’m Cuban. I was born and raised in Cuba until I was 21. Since I left Cuba and played this baseball I’ve represented Cuba. When I go out here on the field I always I represent the country.”The Antillean replied.

aroldis chapman He concluded with a message for the Cuban people: «Support the team, we are doing something great here with exiled Cubans. Freedom for all Cubans»,

