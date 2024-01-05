Weight increases in half a day! Dollar price today 5 January 2024

The Mexican peso advanced in half a day, so Dollar price today 5 January 2024 It currently stands at 16.88 units for every greenback; Know what is here Exchange rates in Mexican banks,

mexican currency register a 0.71% appreciation Compared to Thursday’s reference price, although initially after the US employment report It declined by 0.39% At 17.07 units.



Mexican peso was on track to end the first week of 2024 0.39% yield,

Dollar price in Mexican banks today, January 5, 2024

value of Dollar Today January 5, 2024 in Mexican Banks* Quote in:





  • BBVA Mexico – 16.04 pesos for buying and 17.18 pesos for selling
  • citybanamex – 16.39 pesos for buying and 17.33 pesos for selling
  • Azteca Bank – 16.35 pesos for buying and 17.75 pesos for selling
  • banorte – 15.75 pesos for buying and 17.20 pesos for selling
  • Confirm Banking – 15.90 pesos for buying and 17.40 pesos for selling
  • scotiabank – 15.20 pesos for buying and 18.20 pesos for selling
  • inbursa – 16.70 pesos for buying and 18.00 pesos for selling

*Exchange rate at 10:27 am.

With information from Reuters

