What adjustment did Ricardo Pinto make to eliminate Cardenales in the first game of the finals? (+statement)

The first clash between Tiburones de la Guerra and Cardenales de Lara in the Grand Final of the 2023–2024 LVBP season was decided by a whitewash. And the fans at University Stadium celebrated the Sharks’ victory in great style They dominated with a score of 6-0,

In games like this, a pitcher will always be on center, and on Tuesday night Ricardo Pinto was in charge of handcuffing a twilight team that is one of the most offensive teams in the league.

The starter shined during his seven innings of work. allowed only two opponents to hit himIn addition to walking three and defeating seven opponents.

“I think what’s changed is the adrenaline I have, because I love these games, I love throwing with pressure and that was the key today. The adjustment I made was to attack hitters and always be on top of them.” Had to stay.”Pinto confessed in an interview published by the club on its social networks.

Also, it is worth mentioning With this commitment, he has had four confrontations so far against Twilight in the current campaign., In the regular round they lost in their only appearance, while in the round robin they faced them twice with one win and one loss.

“I think the last outing was a learning experience. You learn from losses and thank God I was able to make adjustments for this outing. I tried to mix up my pitches well, hit the strike zone. I always wanted to be aggressive, and that was something that no doubt helped me be successful.”he finished.

Depending on how the Grand Final develops, manager Osvaldo Guillén could bet on Pinto again eventually the fifth or sixth game,