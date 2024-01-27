What has Frenkie de Jong announced after being humiliated by Villarreal in the Spanish League!

2024-01-27

steering wheel of barcelona, ​​frankie de jong Admitted that: “A lot happened to us this year,” after the defeat (3-5) barcelona Including the comeback against Villarreal.

Barcelona felt sorry for Villarreal: these are the cruel memes that destroy Xavi and ask for his departure from the club

de jong He based his reaction on the fact that the Cuol team could not come back from the game by counterattacking, as Villarreal had done in the previous two goals.

He also told that players are to blame for this and not JaviWhich he defended and said that he is confident of remaining in the Barcelona post.

Analysis

“It wasn’t a good game, but if you’re 0-2 and then 3-2, you can’t just give up on it. In the end you lose… We have to improve it, because it’s a bit… I think that can’t happen in a top team. If you have experience, this can’t happen.”

“It is the players’ fault. It’s our fault. When we’re losing 2-0 and we’re able to take a 3-2 lead you can’t just lose these games. We need to improve. These things can’t happen in a top team,” Frankie said.

,we can’t give that much space, We have a responsibility to do better because it has happened to us so many times,” De Jong attacked.

disconnection

“If you come back, it cannot be that they have so much space on the counterattack and score a goal. We have to do even better. A lot happens to us this year,