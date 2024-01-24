What is a magnetic motor and how does it work?

Have you heard of magnetic motor? We explain its feasibility and resolve any doubts regarding its operation.

The Internet is full of free plans that you can use to build your own magnetic motors. do they work?

From the beginning of humanity, access and use energy sources They have shaped the course of all the civilizations that have populated our planet. Although we believe that we are very different from our ancestors, who lived in caves, the truth is that we are able to take advantage of available energy resources to warm ourselves, feed us, transport ourselves and ultimately progress. Share similar struggles.

He energy challenge Entire parts of our civilization have been turned towards climate. We want clean energy that doesn’t produce greenhouse gas emissions. However, if we analyze all the energy sources that humans have used to date, we will see that we are always evolving in the direction of energy. Technologies that have less impact on our environment, Either by not destroying forests, or simply by saving costs.

However, we still face the same problems that our ancestors did. Despite our advances in science, we have not been able to Create a machine capable of generating unlimited and sustainable energy, Nuclear fusion energy appears to be the only solution that can achieve this goal. The best physicists of our era work there. On the other hand, there are also such experiments magnetic motorA machine that would be able to generate energy forever on paper.

What is magnetic motor? where are you from?

Can you make a motor using magnets? We’re not talking about the famous permanent magnet electric motors that many electric cars have, but about Machines are based entirely on magnetism and attraction between magnets,

Magnetism has attracted many scientists and inventors for centuries. There is evidence that work on this type of generator began more than 800 years ago. However, since the 19th century many have attempted to Develop a motor prototype using only magnets,

The most famous magnetic motor today is Perendev, a prop who gained some notoriety after his portrayal of Michael Brady. On the Internet it is possible to find many plans to replicate it, although the scientific community has always shown its complete disapproval towards the invention.

How does a magnetic motor work?

In this case the question should be “how should the magnetic motor work”. So far, magnetic motor It has been developed only at the theoretical level, On YouTube you will find many videos of people who claim to have made Perendev and many other previous versions fully functional. But, for some unknown reason, they don’t want to show it to us.

In any case, defenders of this technology claim that the magnetic motor works indefinitely Thanks to placing the magnets so that the magnetic field is in a constant state of repulsion. They may need a small boost at start-up, but then they can run without the need for external electrical power or mechanical power.

The magnetic motor enters into what we call “Perpetual Engine”something that is ahead of science unprofitable By disproving many of the laws of thermodynamics, as we’ll see a little later in this article.

What is the difference between a magnetic motor and a permanent magnet motor?

are very good Difference between magnetic motor and permanent magnet motor, The use of these seconds is widespread, especially in the electric car market.

He operation of permanent magnet motor this is easy. Magnets are fixed inside the motor, creating a stable magnetic field. When electricity passes through the coils of wire in the motor, it is produced electric field Which interacts with the magnetic fields of magnets. This interaction produces a force that rotates the motor rotor. Thus, electrical energy is converted into mechanical motion, which runs the motor. It is a clean and very efficient propellant, although it is true that it is expensive to manufacture.

On the other hand, Magnetic motor does not require electric current, Apparently, they must generate motion continuously, simply by playing with the attraction and repulsion of the magnets.

Why are magnetic motors impractical?

The idea of ​​being able to create a perpetual motion engine is undoubtedly attractive. Although laws of physics In that sense he is a very bad player. In practice, there is no evidence that there is a single functional prototype that uses this technology.

If you still have doubts, here we leave you the main reasons why this engine cannot be put into practice:

first law of thermodynamics

The law of conservation of energy says Energy can neither be created nor destroyed, It can only be changed from one form to another.

Humanity has tried to violate this principle countless times, but physics has always found its way. magnetic motor Suggests being able to produce perpetual motion without using external energy., That is, the magnetic motor can create energy from nothing.

second law of thermodynamics

The theoretical view of the magnetic motor also contradicts the second law of thermodynamics, which states that all systems move in the direction entropy Or disorder.

Basically, the magnetic motor is described as an ideal motor. It is always capable of being in motion, Without overheating and losing effectiveness due to friction, Therefore, we will talk about a closed system that works continuously without increasing its entropy. Another point for physics.

conservative forces theory

Another reason why the magnetic motor has gained so much fame is the lack of knowledge about magnetic forces and how forces in general work. When we play with two magnets we feel the force of attraction or repulsion, but sometimes we are not able to Fully understand how they work,

A simple example to understand this principle of conservative forces is to think about a Ferris wheel. When you reach the cabin and go to the highest point, you win potential energy, It previously required electrical energy to move the attraction. Then, when the wheel takes you back to the ground, the potential energy decreases and you gain kinetic energy. When the attraction stops and you return to the ground, you are just as you were in the beginning. You no longer have any energy from when you started.

Magnets work in a similar way. They may push or pull other objects, but in the end, the action is like that of a person riding a Ferris wheel: everything comes back to the way it started. If you try to use magnets to rotate something continuously, eventually you’ll find that, just like the carnival ride example Everything returns to its starting point without gaining anything extra,

technical challenge

There are some designs of magnetic motors that can be accessed generate movement, For a while and after a good push, of course. To all this, we must add that the energy required to maintain the motion of the system will always be greater than the energy produced. Therefore some defenders of these engines claim that they are not very practical.

To all this, as we said before, we must add friction and air resistance, No matter how much it is said that these machines can work seamlessly, friction and air resistance will only slow down the speed.

Lack of industrial adoption

Some defenders of the feasibility of magnetic motors say that they work perfectly, but they are not manufactured because they are expensive to produce. cost of magnets, However, logic tells us that, if this engine were possible, someone would have managed to replicate it in the real world. This will not happen for companies that have a lot of money in this world.

Other proponents of these engines argue that they are all types of Conspiracies to bury this technology, In any case, after hundreds of years of experiments and a lot of literature on the subject, everything seems to indicate that the magnetic motor is nothing more than a scam to attract careless people.

magnetic motor. Is this fraud?

It all depends on how you look at it. The really beautiful thing about science is the power. check independently, no matter what the rest of the scientific community says. History is full of cases like Nikola Tesla or the Wright brothers, who were the subject of ridicule and doubt despite being right. A recent example would be James Dyson, who had to move a lot to convince investors to finance his cyclone vacuum cleaner. Other engineers believed that the technology now leading in its field was impractical.

Whatever research has been done till date on magnetic motor is not in vain. After all, it is important for humanity Know what works and what doesn’t. However, magnetic motors have also been used to make all types of baits Scams, Therefore, we cannot confirm that this is a fraud in itself; It is an impractical invention simply because it is inconsistent with the laws of physics itself.

What happened to the Perendev engine?

Perendev Group’s magnetic motor did not have a happy ending. At the beginning of this century, Mike Brady obtained financing from a large number of customers interested in his generator. Brady claimed to be able to create an electromechanical generator capable of producing 100 kilowatts, so he soon lined his pockets with one million euros.

Apparently, Perendev Group never delivered any devices to any of its 41 customers. After numerous complaints, Brady was arrested in 2010. He was later charged with fraud and sentenced to 5 years and 9 months in prison.

We have reached the end. If you have come this far because of a publication you saw on social networks about these types of motors, you now know that they are really viable. However, if you want to know a little more about the mechanics and the systems that work, we invite you to take a look at this article in which we explain how electric car engines work. If you prefer to read up on traditional mechanics, check out this other article on how a car transmission works.