New wave of Covid? Face masks again mandatory in US hospitals due to peak infections – El Financiero

hospital at least five of 50 states returned to the united states Requires use of face masks Due to the increase in infections of COVID-19, flu and other respiratory diseases.

California, Illinois, maryland, New York And Massachusetts There are some states where health care facilities have been built Mandatory Use of masks for both patients and medical staff.

This Thursday, Hospital Group Johns HopkinsOne of the largest, Maryland, sent an email to its patients informing them that mask use will once again be mandatory.

In any case, the increase in infections in the United States is difficult to measure because Many states have stopped collecting data And the only federal agency still publishing data on the impact of the virus is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC,

These CDC data show that, four years after the SARS-CoV-2 virus arrived in the United States, Hundreds of people keep dying every week in the country.,

1,500 deaths in a week

Specifically, according to the CDC, for the week of December 9, 2023, with complete data, there were 1,614 deaths By COVID-19. Averages over the past few weeks with complete data were 1,488 weekly deaths,

Although these numbers of deaths due to COVID-19 are high, they are lower than the record of 25,974 deaths recorded in the week ending January 9, 2021.

On the other hand, Flu was the leading cause of 163 deaths in the week ending December 9, 2023According to CDC.

Since the virus reached the United States, more 11 lakh people have died due to COVID-19 in the countryAccording to the CDC, this figure is proportionately higher than other developed countries.