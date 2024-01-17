What is the best exercise to strengthen memory according to Harvard?

Physical activity and good nutrition are not only important for the body, but also for mental health, it’s been like this ever since Harvard University Tell which exercise is best Stimulate memory.

Exercising regularly maintains muscle strength, keeps your heart strong, maintains a healthy body weight, and prevents chronic diseases like diabetes, among other things.

However, it can also improve memory and thinking skills. “There’s a lot of science behind it,” he says. Dr. Scott McGinnisProfessor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School.

According to an article in the publication Harvard Medical School, It also stimulates chemicals that affect new growth. blood vessels in the brain And even the abundance, survival and general health of new cells in the head.

Several studies show that the parts of the brain that control thinking and memory are larger in people who exercise than in people who do not exercise.

“Even more exciting is the discovery that conducting a Regular moderate intensity exercise for six months or one year is associated with an increase in the volume of selected brain regions,” McGinnis says.

It may also improve memory and thinking indirectly by improving mood and sleep and reducing stress and anxiety.

This physical activity may benefit certain brain functions.

Doctors often explain that problems in these areas often cause or Contribute to cognitive decline.

Which exercise is best for memory and brain?

It is enough to review the notes and publications about it to conclude that the exercise on which most people focus is walking.

“But there is a possibility that Other forms of aerobic exercise Which produces similar benefits to the heartbeat,” added the prestigious university in the United States.

A study has been published in this regard Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that tai chi Shown to have the ability to improve cognitive function in older adults, particularly when planning, working memory, attention, problem solving, and verbal reasoning.

This may be because tai chi, a martial art that involves slow, focused movements, Need to learn and remember new skills and movement patterns.

how to practice tai chi

with Origin in ancient China and a type called “Dynamic Meditation”Tai chi is based on slow movements combined with deep breathing exercises. Therefore, it affects both muscles and brain.

Tai Chi is closely related to physical and mental health.

At first it was just one art of warBut with the passage of time, health benefits began to be discovered, such as sum Or meditation in motion.

By its nature, it is Ideal for older adults And for those who are no longer so young and for whom traditional physical activities are becoming expensive.

He explains that the goal is for each asana to flow into the next asana without pause, so that the body remains in constant motion at its own pace.

Benefits of Tai Chi for body and head

Practicing Tai Chi has many benefits and can be achieved in a short period of time. Here are some key points:

They claim that Tai Chi reduces stress, headaches and helps deal with insomnia.

Improves balance, strength and flexibility

helps joints

Provides relief from headaches like migraine

Improves insomnia problem

Helps with respiratory problems

It also performs intestinal function

increase aerobic capacity

Improves blood circulation and blood pressure

There are different styles of Tai Chi.

How many styles of Tai Chi are there?

The basic style of this Chinese martial art has emerged from a few variants, each incorporating its own characteristics.

They talk about “families” and how they emerged, and how for a long time each style was taught within the same lineage, until later exchanges became inevitable.

at Place better than health Of ace He lists five styles of Tai Chi:

Chen style (1582–1660) It originated in northern China and is characterized by the use of silk as an element and the alternation between slow and fast tempos. Chen Wangting, the village leader and ninth generation of the family, created the seven routines of Tai Chi Chen.

Yang style (1799–1872) One of the most popular types of Tai Chi in the world and the second oldest. Its founder was Yang Luchan, who became a master in his own right.

Wu/Hao style (1812–1880) Designed by Wu Yuxiang, a member of a wealthy and influential family from Yongnian city, Hebei, China. He is named after his disciple and his nephew Hao Weizhen. It is known for small and medium-sized structures, aimed at developing internal strength.

Tai chi originated in ancient China.

Wu style (1834–1902) It was created by Wu Quanyu and is the second most popular in China. It differs from other families because of its “hands” style, where push and arm training, parallel legs and horse posture training are used.