Neymar Jr. has been released from Al Hilal, but his story in Arabia is not over yet

neymar jr Have not been successful in your entry into football Saudi Arab And in less than a season Al Hilal, The team has decided Release him for the rest of the season The forward suffered a knee injury during a World Cup qualifying match between Brazil and Uruguay.





read this also

leonardo schwarz

His compatriot Renan Lodi will replace him in the team., However, This does not mean that Neymar’s contract has been terminated.But the Arab team have dropped him from the squad only for the 2023–24 season, given that the severity of his injury will not allow him to be active until the next campaign.

Arab team paid 23 million euros to Olympique de Marseille for the services of Renan LodiBut he could not register him because he occupied all the places for foreign players, so it was decided that the best option was to release Neymar Jr., who would not play for a long time, so that his compatriot would take his place. Can. ,



Renan Lodi will replace Neymar at Al Hilal getty images

but instead of al hilal There is still assurance for Neymar Jr.Who has taken advantage of his rehabilitation time with other types of activities outside of football, such as organizing a party on a cruise ship that left port Saints In Brazil the voyage requires several days on the open sea before returning to the same destination.

This version has been confirmed by journalist Fabrizio Romano, an expert in the transfer market. Neymar’s alleged departure from Al Hilal is “fake news” And he will return to the team as soon as he recovers from his knee injury.



Neymar in the match with Al-Hilal getty images

Al Hilal’s technical director is not happy with Neymar

While for the instructions of al hilal neymar return Given the huge investment this is a priority and he is a key player for the institute, obviously its technical director, Jorge Jesus is not satisfied with the presence of the Brazilian in his team,

The Portuguese tactician assured that Neymar is more concerned about other things than football and compared him Cristiano Ronaldo Both the players have passion for the game.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has more passion for football and makes it his priority. Neymar has more passion for other things than footballUltimately, it is his personal life,’ said the Portuguese.