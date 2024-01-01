Elizabeth Olsen May Be Worse Than Tom Holland When It Comes to Spoilers

Tom Holland is known for being bad at preserving secrets, especially those related to the MCU. He’s so notorious for spilling secrets that, in order to control damage, he reportedly “doesn’t get scripts” while working on the MCU films. The idea is to limit the number of spoilers he has access to in the first place.

Holland’s alleged spoiler revelations didn’t stop at just not getting the script. During a screening in Los Angeles, he was accused of inadvertently revealing a major plot point Infinity War. The actor reportedly shouted, “I’m alive!” This was before the audience had seen the fate of his character in the film.

But guess who could be worse at keeping a secret than Tom Holland? It’s none other than Elizabeth Olsen. She can outwit Holland when it comes to uncovering secrets.

Elizabeth Olsen overtakes Tom Holland in Keeping Secrets

In a conversation with LADbible TV, Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen went head-to-head over the internet debate. Things got spicy when Olsen fired at Cumberbatch, “Would you trust Tom Holland with spoilers?”.

Cumberbatch insisted “strongly disagree.” The actress made it clear that off-camera, she is the person to fulfill all your spoiler needs. He said:

“Yeah, I know it’s a thing that we continue this narrative. However, if anyone wants to ask me anything off-camera, I don’t hesitate to share the entire story of the film.”

Other than this, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness The star is firm that he is from Holland “Baby sitter.” Cumberbatch is the secret keeper, preventing the young actor from accidentally leaking Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers to the press.

Benedict Cumberbatch is Tom Holland’s babysitter

When LADbible TV asked Benedict Cumberbatch if he could trust Tom Holland, he didn’t hold back. Spider Man Actors, with a spoiler. Cumberbatch’s reaction? “We’re throwing that guy under the bus a little bit.”

He then commented on Holland’s tendency to reveal spoilers, saying, “I’m starting to think now he does it just so I can be seen as a babysitter. Just making a lot of noise. Yes, I put my hand over his mouth and by all means.”

Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland have shared the screen in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films, the latest being Spider-Man: No Way Home.