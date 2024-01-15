What is the condition of Cristiano Ronaldo’s feet, shocking photo creates stir on social media!

Cristiano RonaldoAt the age of 38, still in top physical condition and game after game Al Nassr stands out for his ability and his goals.

The footballer remains current and continues to show his talent every day of Arab football.

Last Friday, 15 March, he scored the winning goal for his team against Al Hali from a penalty kick, taking the Saudi tally to 23 points for the season.

David Ospina with Cristiano Ronaldo. picture:AFP share

However, after that match the footballer posted a photo of himself resting on his social networks The St. Regis in Saudi Arabia. In the image you can see her legs covered with a special device, which is apparently for her physical recovery after the demands.

But what attracted the most attention were her legs, which were open. In the photo you can see a badly injured foot with swollen toes. The photo is also accompanied by an emoji of a battery with the word “recharging”.

The image instantly impressed her millions of followers on Instagram.

Ronaldo had already generated comments about his feet after a recent publication showed the star painting his nails black.

Ronaldo will play with the club again next Saturday, March 30 (after the FIFA double date), when they host Al Tai.

