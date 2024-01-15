Rumors: Camila Cabello spotted with current romantic comedy actor

Camila Cabello seems to be attracted to singers with an angelic face who mesmerize everyone who looks at them.



After being in a relationship with Shawn Mendes, Austin Ceviche and Shawn Mendes again, could a new possibility be in the Cuban singer’s sights? The question was raised after the new blonde was spotted with British actor Nicholas Galitzine, who will soon play the singer boy band Popular on screen in feature film your view,

Interpreter ofHavana And the actors were spotted together leaving one of the Oscars after-parties last Sunday night.

Both the celebrities have been friends since the shooting of the film cinderellaIn 2021, a musical version of the classic fairy tale where Camilla played Cinderella and Nicholas played Prince Robert.

They have been friends ever since, but have their similarities and time brought them closer to each other? to be continued!

