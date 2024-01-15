Honduras urged to “change the economic model” to achieve food security

Honduran President Xiomara Castro urged a “transformation of the economic model” to achieve food security during the 38th FAO Regional Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean on Monday.

“To make food and nutrition security sustainable and equitable, we must transform the economic model,” he said in a speech via videoconference to conference participants, which began in Guyana this Monday.

Castro, whose country holds the temporary presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), explained that the economic model should “support rural areas, producers, provide incentives and access to credit and markets.”

In his opinion, “it is imperative to promote food sovereignty” because, although the region produces and exports food, hunger, poverty and inequalities persist. 43 million people still suffer from hunger.

“Globalization has not solved our problems, but has increased them. “We have a long and difficult road ahead to eliminate the structural causes of dependence and exploitation on our natural resources and our people,” he said.

Castro called for dialogue and coalition building to design structural policies that include women, indigenous peoples and farmers and regulate ownership, land and water use, and protection of biodiversity.

“Equitable production and access to food largely depends on this,” he said.

These policies should also strengthen family farming and local markets and modify economic models.

He concluded, “I propose to implement policies and measures that increase production capacity in the Latin American and Caribbean communities in order to modify their economic systems and turn these objectives into reality.”

The 38th FAO Regional Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean brings together Agriculture Ministers and other representatives from 33 Member States to address the fight against hunger, efficient and sustainable production, adaptation to climate change and reduction of inequalities, among others. efe